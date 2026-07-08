Federal Court Upholds New Era ADR's Updated Procedures in Live Nation Litigation

Southern District of New York finds plaintiffs agreed to arbitrate and concludes New Era's updated procedures are enforceable

CHICAGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era ADR welcomed a significant decision from the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York enforcing arbitration agreements designating New Era in consolidated antitrust actions against Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster. After undertaking what it describes as a "fresh analysis" of New Era's revised arbitration procedures, the Court concluded that those procedures are enforceable. The opinion is among the first to evaluate New Era's revised arbitration procedures following changes made in response to earlier litigation.

In Jacobson v. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and Leifer v. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., Judge Arun Subramanian granted the defendants' motions to compel arbitration and stay the litigation, holding that the plaintiffs agreed to arbitrate their claims and failed to show that the delegation provision assigning questions of arbitrability to the arbitrator was unenforceable.

Importantly, the Court undertook a detailed review of New Era's current arbitration procedures, recognizing that the organization had revised its rules following earlier litigation in the Ninth Circuit and evaluating the updated procedures on their own merits.

The opinion explained: "New Era changed its rules shortly after the Ninth Circuit's decision... The Court thus begins a fresh analysis." Following that review, the Court concluded: "The changes address the major problems identified by the Ninth Circuit and bring the terms within the realm of conscionability."

After permitting targeted discovery into the plaintiffs' allegations concerning New Era, the Court rejected claims that the organization or its procedures were improperly influenced. Judge Subramanian concluded: "Jacobson originally raised a serious concern that New Era's rules were tainted by Latham's involvement in drafting them. But now that there has been discovery, it's clear that this is but a phantom concern. So the Court concludes that there's no evidence of anything untoward."

The Court further observed that New Era's updated rules "differ meaningfully from the old ones," including revisions to discovery procedures and arbitrator selection that addressed concerns identified in the earlier litigation.

"This decision reinforces an important principle," said Collin Williams, Co-Founder and CEO of New Era. "Courts will evaluate arbitration programs based on the fairness of the procedures that actually exist today. We have always believed that technology, procedural efficiency, and due process are complementary, not competing, principles. We appreciate the Court's careful analysis and remain committed to continuously improving our platform and rules as arbitration continues to evolve."

The opinion provides important guidance for businesses implementing consumer and commercial arbitration programs. Rather than relying on earlier decisions involving prior versions of New Era's rules, the Court evaluated the organization's current procedures on their own merits, emphasizing that arbitration providers may refine their processes over time while continuing to satisfy the fundamental standards of fairness and enforceability.

New Era ADR is a technology-enabled provider of arbitration and mediation services designed for the modern economy. By combining experienced neutrals, purpose-built technology, transparent procedures, and predictable pricing, New Era helps businesses and individuals resolve disputes more efficiently while maintaining the fairness, neutrality, and enforceability that are the hallmarks of effective alternative dispute resolution.

SOURCE New Era ADR