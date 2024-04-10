FEDERAL DONUTS & CHICKEN FRANCHISING OPPORTUNITIES ARE NOW AVAILABLE ACROSS THE US

James Beard Award-Winning Restaurateurs Take Philadelphia-born Concept National

PHILADELPHIA, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Donuts & Chicken (formerly Federal Donuts)—the Philadelphia-founded donut, fried chicken, and coffee company—announces plans for national expansion with new franchising opportunities. Known for its delectable flavors created by a James Beard Award-winning chef, and its devoted following, Federal Donuts & Chicken is now expanding throughout the US. Pennsylvanians will see an influx of store openings soon, including in Radnor, Willow Grove and Conshohocken, PA.

Established in 2011, Federal Donuts & Chicken was founded as a culinary passion project that quickly gained dedicated fans for its crispy hand-battered fried chicken and freshly made donuts (like the company's classic spiced cake donuts tossed hot in either Strawberry Lavender, Cinnamon Brown Sugar, or Cookies & Cream house blended sugars). Federal Donuts & Chicken has skillfully expanded its offerings in the continuous pursuit of being a flavor destination. Notable additions to the menu include LTO Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Chicken Tenders with house-made dipping sauces like its signature Rooster Sauce, and breakfast items like The Early Bird (an egg sandwich with a hand-battered chicken tender on a potato roll). The 3-Piece Chicken dinner is among additional delectable options coming soon.

"We are grateful that Federal Donuts & Chicken has resonated with Philadelphians for over a decade. It's their support that has allowed us to continue to grow within the region and beyond," says Michael Solomonov & Steve Cook, FD&C founders. "We are excited to move into the next chapter partnering with some of the industry's most successful restaurateurs."

Federal Donuts & Chicken CEO, Jeff Benjamin, partnered with FD&C founders, Chef Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook, and NewSpring Franchise in 2022. Jeff has partnered with Marc Vetri for over two decades, opening critically acclaimed Italian restaurants.

"I have admired and respected Michael and Steve's culinary vision for excellence and seen first-hand how they have created an elevated menu of fan favorites available for all to enjoy," says Jeff Benjamin, CEO at FD&C. "I am thrilled to now lead the expansion as CEO and allow FD&C to reach its full potential."

The first local franchisees are a team of respected local entrepreneurs, Chris Magarity, Mike Sloane and Michael Heller. In this role, they will help develop and execute the FD&C's Philadelphia suburban expansion plans. On the heels of last month's first launch in Las Vegas at Red Rock Casino by Stations Casino, the Federal Donuts & Chicken is poised for both regional and national expansion. Franchisees can now own a piece of the iconic, mouth-watering experience of FD&C, and open stores in their local markets.

"As born and raised Philadelphians, we saw the opportunity to expand the beloved Federal Donuts & Chicken brand across our state," says Chris Magarity of FD&C. "Our dedication to exceptional hospitality is at the core of our mission, and we are excited to contribute to this ongoing franchise initiative."

Potential franchisees, multi-unit and single location entrepreneurs who are interested in owning and operating FD&C locations can go to www.federaldonutsandchicken.com to learn more.

For more information or to coordinate an interview with a representative from Federal Donuts & Chicken, please contact Madeline Airey directly at (609) 649-2042 or [email protected] .

ABOUT FEDERAL DONUTS & CHICKEN

When Federal Donuts & Chicken burst onto the scene in 2011, it raised the bar on these comfort classics, giving Philadelphians a whole new reason to get out of bed in the morning. Founded by five trailblazers including James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Chef Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook, Federal Donuts & Chicken offers best-in-class donuts, fried chicken, and coffee. And when paired with warm hospitality and a deep commitment to the community, FD&C is a hometown hero.

Federal Donuts & Chicken fans, above all else, flock to the shops for the extraordinary flavors. Spiced-cake Donuts are served Fancy (glazed & topped each morning in unexpected flavors), Classic (in old-fashioned milk glazes), or Hot Fresh (made-to-order and tossed in custom sugar & spice blends). Hand-battered and twice-fried Chicken comes as Tenders and Wings (with house-made dipping sauces or dry seasonings), the Fried Chicken Salad, and the famous Fried Chicken Sandwich with Rooster Sauce (among a menu of chicken sandwiches). Coffee comes hot or iced and includes the signature Donut Latte (made with steamed milk steeped with donuts & warm spices).

With ten locations around Philadelphia, including two arena stands, Federal Donuts & Chicken is looking to bring the magic to your hometown very soon. For more information about franchising opportunities, store hours and rotating menu, visit www.federaldonutsandchicken.com .

