Federal Election Commission votes to close file on complaint alleging campaign finance violations

JUNO BEACH, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Election Commission (FEC) today notified NextEra Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: NEE) principal subsidiary Florida Power & Light Company that it voted to close its file regarding a complaint that had made allegations of certain violations of the Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA). A nonprofit corporation had filed the complaint in October 2022.

The FEC notified the company that it made its decision in late February, which concluded the FEC's consideration of the complaint without a finding that the commission had reason to believe that FPL violated the FECA.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

