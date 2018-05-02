Federal Employees Gather for Public Service Recognition Week

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the 33rd Annual Public Service Recognition Week, federal employees and their families will gather at the 6th Annual Public Service Charity Walk/Run on Sunday, May 6, 2018, at National Harbor, Maryland. The program will begin at 8:45 a.m., with the 5K Walk/Run to commence at 9 a.m. Virtual walkers and runners will also gather in cities and communities across the U.S. to show their support for public servants. Proceeds will benefit the Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund (FEEA), a national, independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization for federal employees and by federal employees.

Federal Employee Education & Assistance Fund

Registration for the event is open through Friday, May 4 at www.feea.org/5k.

The event is being supported by a number of businesses, unions, associations, and individuals, including the Blue Cross Blue Shield Federal Employee Plan as a Platinum Sponsor and the American University Key Executive Leadership Programs as a Gold Sponsor.

Over the last 30 years, FEEA and its subsidiary, FEEA Childcare Services Inc., have:

Given 12,000 no-interest, hardship loans to help make ends meet during personal tragedies like illness, death of a loved one, or house fires;

Given almost 200 college scholarships to children of federal employees who died in the line of duty during the terrorist attacks on the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City , at the Pentagon on 9-11, and at the US Embassies and Consulates in Benghazi, Nairobi , and Dar es Salaam;

, at the Pentagon on 9-11, and at the US Embassies and Consulates in Benghazi, , and Dar es Salaam; Given nearly 10,000 families disaster relief aid following hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters;

Ensured over 30,000 low-income federal families received their childcare subsidies so they could have peace of mind and a safe place for their children while they serve the American public;

Provided over 10,000 merit-based scholarships to federal public servants and their children.

Press Release Contact:

Joyce Warner, Executive Director, FEEA

Tel: 202-554-0007, ext. 101

Email: jwarner@feea.org

