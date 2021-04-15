Federal Employees Join the Feds in Motion Challenge in Honor of FEEA's 35th Anniversary

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund's (FEEA) 35th Anniversary, federal employees and their families across the U.S. are joining the Feds in Motion Challenge taking place from May 2 to June 5, 2021. The Challenge kicks off Public Service Recognition Week (#PSRW) and is all about moving— walking, running, biking, swimming and/or rolling — to reach the goal of 35 miles (or more!) in 35 days. The event also includes a series of Wellness Wednesday workshops on yoga, meditation, stretching, mindful eating, and ergonomics while working at home.

Proceeds benefit FEEA's scholarship, disaster relief, and emergency hardship programs for feds in need. FEEA is the national, independent, non-profit 501c3 organization for federal employees and by federal employees.

The event is being supported by a number of businesses, unions, associations, and individuals, including the Blue Cross Blue Shield Federal Employee Program as the Platinum Sponsor and WAEPA and GEHA as Gold Sponsors.

Over the last 35 years, FEEA has:

Given 13,000 no-fee, no-interest hardship loans to help make ends meet during personal tragedies like illness, death of a loved one or house fires;

Given nearly 14,000 families grants for wildfires, hurricanes, and other natural disasters, as well as for groceries, fuel, and diapers during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history;

Provided over 11,000 merit-based scholarships to federal public servants and their children and spouses; and

Distributed more than 5,000 cloth masks early in the pandemic to frontline federal employees and enrolled over 9,000 children in grades K-12 in FEEA's free, online tutoring program.

