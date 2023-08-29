Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Ruling Resolves System Energy Resources Inc. Refund Dispute

News provided by

Entergy Corporation

29 Aug, 2023, 07:28 ET

Order confirms no additional refunds owed

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission resolved a long-standing litigation matter related to uncertain tax positions taken by System Energy Resources, Inc., or SERI, by denying a request for SERI to pay additional refunds to customers. The FERC ruling also ordered SERI to recalculate the value of overpayments on sale-leaseback refunds previously made to customers. SERI is an Entergy subsidiary that is the majority owner of the Grand Gulf Nuclear Station in Port Gibson, Miss.

"We are pleased today's order resolves a major source of litigation between our regulators and SERI," said Rod West, Entergy Group President, Utility Operations. "We hope the clarity provided by the FERC in this ruling helps to guide constructive discussions with our regulators to resolve the remaining SERI litigation matters. A comprehensive settlement could provide significant and imminent refunds to our customers at a time when energy bills are high due to record usage."

Entergy's actions have been and continue to be in the best interest of its customers. SERI claimed legitimate federal tax deductions for its business operations, which, if successful, would lower costs for customers. Ultimately, the IRS allowed over $100 million of the tax positions taken and the subsequent credits were passed on directly to customers. FERC's order does not require any further refunds or credits beyond those previously paid.

Entergy Mississippi reached a settlement agreement with the Mississippi Public Service Commission in summer 2022 on a number of pending SERI cases being litigated, including the case resolved today by the FERC. That agreement provided $300 million in credits directly to Entergy Mississippi customers that helped to pay their electric bills.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife.

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

Also from this source

Entergy reports second quarter earnings

Entergy announces quarterly dividend payment to shareholders

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.