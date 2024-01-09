Federal Equipment Company, Holland Industrial Group, and Proxio Group Unite for Online Auction of Lannett Pharmaceuticals' Premier Assets

Set to take place January 12-18, 2024, the auction event promises a vast selection of cutting-edge pharmaceutical process machinery, including a Piccola 14 station bi-layer tablet press with B tooling, an O'Hara model LCM Labcoat M pan coater, a Freund-Vector Hi Coater with Compu 4 controls, a Freund-Vector model GMXB-pilot high shear mixer, an Alexanderwerk type WP 120 Pharma roller compactor, a Korsch model XL 100 10 station tablet press, multiple Waters Acquity UPLC systems, multiple Waters HPLC systems, Agilent 8890 GC systems, vehicles, industrial equipment, lab items, and more.

Adam Covitt, President of Federal Equipment Company, remarked, "Our clients are accustomed to purchasing high-quality, previously owned pharmaceutical process equipment, and this auction continues the high standard found in our auction offerings. This auction will enable our customers to access top-tier pharmaceutical items that would normally require extended OEM lead times, assisting them in replacing equipment faster and getting new operations up and running in a timely fashion."

Key Auction Highlights:

State-of-the-art pharmaceutical lab, process, and packaging equipment.

Industry-leading brands and models, including Piccola, O'Hara, Freund-Vector, Alexanderwerk, Korsch, Waters, and Agilent.





Diverse inventory, spanning vehicles, industrial equipment, lab essentials, and more.

To learn more about the Lannett auction or to register for bidding, please visit this link.

About the Collaborating Companies:

Federal Equipment Company: Bringing 65 years of expertise in buying and selling processing and packaging equipment, Federal Equipment Company optimizes the value of surplus equipment and ensures swift access to reliable used machines from its extensive on-hand inventory.

Holland Industrial Group: With over 30 years of experience in plant liquidations and equipment auctions, Holland Industrial Group specializes in asset recovery for large and small corporations, offering comprehensive services, including real estate evaluation and all-cash transactions.

Proxio Group: A professional remarketing company specializing in previously used machinery and equipment from the pharmaceutical, chemical, plastics, and food processing industries, Proxio Group maximizes value for clients through various remarketing methods.

For more information:

Federal Equipment Company:

https://fedequip.com/

+1 216-271-3500

[email protected]

SOURCE Federal Equipment Company