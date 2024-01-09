Federal Equipment Company, Holland Industrial Group, and Proxio Group Unite for Online Auction of Lannett Pharmaceuticals' Premier Assets

News provided by

Federal Equipment Company

09 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

CLEVELAND, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Equipment Company, alongside Holland Industrial Group and Proxio Group, proudly announces an exclusive online auction featuring a comprehensive array of surplus pharmaceutical lab, process, and packaging equipment from Lannett Pharmaceuticals.

Set to take place January 12-18, 2024, the auction event promises a vast selection of cutting-edge pharmaceutical process machinery, including a Piccola 14 station bi-layer tablet press with B tooling, an O'Hara model LCM Labcoat M pan coater, a Freund-Vector Hi Coater with Compu 4 controls, a Freund-Vector model GMXB-pilot high shear mixer, an Alexanderwerk type WP 120 Pharma roller compactor, a Korsch model XL 100 10 station tablet press, multiple Waters Acquity UPLC systems, multiple Waters HPLC systems, Agilent 8890 GC systems, vehicles, industrial equipment, lab items, and more.

Adam Covitt, President of Federal Equipment Company, remarked, "Our clients are accustomed to purchasing high-quality, previously owned pharmaceutical process equipment, and this auction continues the high standard found in our auction offerings. This auction will enable our customers to access top-tier pharmaceutical items that would normally require extended OEM lead times, assisting them in replacing equipment faster and getting new operations up and running in a timely fashion."

Key Auction Highlights:

State-of-the-art pharmaceutical lab, process, and packaging equipment.

  • Industry-leading brands and models, including Piccola, O'Hara, Freund-Vector, Alexanderwerk, Korsch, Waters, and Agilent.

  • Diverse inventory, spanning vehicles, industrial equipment, lab essentials, and more.

To learn more about the Lannett auction or to register for bidding, please visit this link.

About the Collaborating Companies:

Federal Equipment Company: Bringing 65 years of expertise in buying and selling processing and packaging equipment, Federal Equipment Company optimizes the value of surplus equipment and ensures swift access to reliable used machines from its extensive on-hand inventory.

Holland Industrial Group: With over 30 years of experience in plant liquidations and equipment auctions, Holland Industrial Group specializes in asset recovery for large and small corporations, offering comprehensive services, including real estate evaluation and all-cash transactions.

Proxio Group: A professional remarketing company specializing in previously used machinery and equipment from the pharmaceutical, chemical, plastics, and food processing industries, Proxio Group maximizes value for clients through various remarketing methods.

For more information:

Federal Equipment Company:
https://fedequip.com/
+1 216-271-3500
[email protected]

SOURCE Federal Equipment Company

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.