Federal Family Education Loans Still Have to Be Dealt With, Even if No Longer Available, Notes Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Various loans types have come and gone over the years, and this includes the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL). In the sense that it has gone, this kind of loan is no longer eligible for being taken out by anyone, but borrowers who took it out previously do still have to address it. For the borrowers of FFEL who might now be struggling to repay said loan might be able to find assistance with Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company that helps borrowers apply for federal loan assistance programs.

FFELs can have deferment and grace periods in which payments are not made and the government pays interest accrued, while others do not. It's important to know which features are attached to specific programs Stafford, unsubsidized Stafford, and PLUS when a borrower is trying to figure out how to properly address their loan. FFELs are only guaranteed by the government and were actually borrowed from private lenders. To enroll FFELs into federal income-driven repayment programs, they first have to be consolidated. "FFELs walk the thin line between loans that can get federal assistance and those that can't. They do have to be dealt with properly, but in the case that borrowers get overwhelmed by their student loans, there is a possibility for help," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial.

Borrowers looking to get a similar loan if continuing schooling may take out a Direct Loan, which can have FFELs consolidated into them in the future. For assistance in a more present time, Ameritech Financial can be there to help borrowers apply for federal loan assistance programs such as income-driven repayment programs that can potentially lower their payments and potentially get them on track for student loan forgiveness. "Ameritech Financial is there to help individuals apply for programs when times get tough with federal student loans. We offer our services to those seeking help in applying for income-driven repayment programs, to help make sure their applications are completed properly," said Knickerbocker.

