Federal Heath Acquires Advance Graphic Systems of Rochester, MI

This acquisition builds on the existing capabilities of Federal Heath ( www.federalheath.com ) in signage, maintenance, specialty contracting, digital signage, and printed graphics, adding a sixth state-of-the-art production facility to the company's extensive manufacturing operations.

Besides providing additional processes for printed graphics production, AGS brings an established customer base of large retailers, design firms, architects, turnkey solutions companies, construction businesses, and exhibit houses. AGS also supplements Federal Heath's significant capabilities in the areas of design, prototyping, digital printing, fabrication, installation, inventory, and fulfillment services from warehousing to distribution.

The move positions Federal Heath to effectively respond to dramatic changes that have reshaped the retailing industry over the last decade.

"AGS has kept pace by developing new product lines and expanding their services," said Federal Heath's President and Chief Operating Officer, Sid Rasnick. "The addition of AGS will enable us to provide even more 'value added' presence to our clients.

"The acquisition supports our strategic progression, fosters an innovative learning experience between AGS and our existing Racine printed graphics plant and, most importantly, continues to support our customer base while providing them with solid offerings and business solutions that support their own expansion opportunities," Rasnick said.

According to AGS Sales Manager, Jeff Hall, "We are very excited about this opportunity to become part of Federal Heath, where a company of our size can make a big impact because of our unique capabilities. By combining the talented and dedicated staff of both companies, we can continue to expand and diversify our product lines and service offerings to existing and new clients."

About Federal Heath

Federal Heath, a leader in the visual communications industry, offers innovative, comprehensive, and consistent solutions using Lean manufacturing and skilled account management teams to exceed customer requirements and satisfaction. From nationwide conversions and custom signs to maintenance programs, construction re-imaging, high-impact digital printing and on-premise engagement, Federal Heath is currently one of the few signage providers offering its global customers complete turnkey solutions. Federal Heath has more than twenty offices nationwide, including six state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. For more information about Federal Heath, please visit us at www.federalheath.com.

SOURCE Federal Heath Sign Company, LLC

