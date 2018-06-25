Federal Heath Awarded Interior Digital Messaging Program for Kwik Trip, Inc.

"It's a significant project that will positively impact all of our stores across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. Account Executive, Greg Root and Account Manager, Alaina Luciano have been great partners and we have been pleased with the initial roll out," said Mark Meisner, Director of Marketing for Kwik Trip. "Federal Heath provided a wealth of digital display knowledge, expertise and communication which convinced us to move forward with their solution. Our goal is to now have digital display in all 600+ stores by October 1st, 2019."

The cloud-based software controlling the digital screens allows Kwik Trip to centrally manage and inform their screens anytime, anywhere, from their La Crosse, WI corporate headquarters.

About Kwik Trip

Kwik Trip/Kwik Star is a chain of convenience stores founded in 1965 with over 600 locations throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota under the name Kwik Trip, and in Iowa under the name Kwik Star. The company also operates under the name Hearty Platter, Tobacco Outlet Plus Stores, and Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery Stores. For more information, visit https://www.kwiktrip.com/

About Federal Heath

Federal Heath, a leader in the visual communications industry, offers innovative, comprehensive and consistent solutions using Lean manufacturing and skilled account management teams to exceed customer requirements and satisfaction. From nationwide conversions and custom signs to maintenance programs, construction re-imaging, high-impact digital printing and on-premise engagement, Federal Heath is currently one of the few signage providers providing its global customers complete turnkey solutions. Federal Heath has more than twenty offices nationwide, including five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. For more information about Federal Heath, please visit us at www.federalheath.com

