FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF BOSTON ANNOUNCES 2023 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS, DECLARES DIVIDEND

BOSTON, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston announced its preliminary, unaudited second quarter results for 2023, reporting net income of $78.6 million for the quarter. The Bank expects to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission next month.

The Bank's board of directors has declared a dividend equal to an annual yield of 8.04%, the daily average of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate for the second quarter of 2023 plus 300 basis points. The dividend, based on average stock outstanding for the second quarter of 2023, will be paid on August 2, 2023. As always, dividends remain at the discretion of the board.

"FHLBank Boston's strong earnings in the second quarter were driven by continued elevated market interest rates, increased average demand for advances, and higher yields in our investment portfolio," said President and CEO Timothy J. Barrett. "While average advances remained elevated in the quarter, total advances at quarter-end returned to levels seen prior to the March 2023 liquidity crisis. We are pleased to set aside $10.7 million in total, including a voluntary $2.0 million contribution above our required contribution, for the critical Affordable Housing Program our members rely upon to support the development of affordable housing throughout New England."

Second Quarter 2023 Operating Highlights

The Bank's overall results of operations are influenced by the economy, financial markets and, in particular, by members' demand for advances. During the second quarter of 2023, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised the target range for the federal funds rate to between 500 and 525 basis points. Despite modest increases in both short-term and intermediate-term interest rates, the yield-curve inversion continued during the quarter, reflecting concerns over a potential economic downturn. However, the prospect of high outflow of deposits in the banking industry largely dissipated. As a result of this improved liquidity outlook, there was a significant decrease in members' demand for wholesale funding, leading to a decline in advances during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Net income for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, was $78.6 million, compared with net income of $41.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, the result of an increase of $40.2 million in net interest income after provision for credit losses. These results led to a $8.7 million statutory contribution to the Bank's AHP for the quarter, an increase of $4.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. In addition, the Bank made a voluntary contribution of $2.0 million to the Affordable Housing Program for the quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Net interest income after provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $109.6 million, compared with $69.4 million for 2022. The $40.2 million increase in net interest income after provision for credit losses was driven by growth in our average advances and average investment portfolios, growth in average capital, and an increase in yields in the three months ended June 30, 2023, resulting from higher market interest rates compared to the same period in 2022. These improvements to net interest income were moderated by a $23.6 million decrease of net gains on fair value hedges, attributed to the smaller increase in intermediate-term interest rates during the quarter compared to the same quarter one year ago.

Net interest spread was 0.27% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of 27 basis points from the same period in 2022 and net interest margin was 0.59%, a decrease of 2 basis points from 2022. The decrease of net interest spread and margin was primarily attributable to the decline in net gains and losses on fair value hedges and net accretion of MBS premium, in addition to the impact of higher concentrations of advances and short-term investments on our balance sheet, which tend to have lower spreads to funding costs.

June 30, 2023 Balance-Sheet Highlights

Total assets increased $384.0 million, or 0.6 percent, to $63.3 billion at June 30, 2023, up slightly from $62.9 billion at year-end 2022. This net increase in total assets consisted of an increase in investments and mortgage loans, largely offset by a decrease in advances. Total investments were $19.3 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $1.4 billion from $17.9 billion at the prior year end, while advances ended the second quarter of 2023 at $40.2 billion, a decrease of $1.4 billion, or 3.3%, from $41.6 billion at December 31, 2022. Mortgage loans totaled $2.8 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $48.9 million from year-end 2022 as mortgage origination activity increased in the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP capital at June 30, 2023, was $3.5 billion, an increase of $54.5 million from $3.4 billion at year-end 2022. During the first six months of 2023, capital stock decreased by $25.1 million, primarily attributable to the decrease in advances. Total retained earnings grew to $1.8 billion during the first half of 2023, an increase of $64.9 million, or 3.8%, from December 31, 2022. Of this amount, restricted retained earnings(3) totaled $426.8 million at June 30, 2023. Accumulated other comprehensive loss totaled $291.7 million at June 30, 2023, an improvement of $14.7 million from accumulated other comprehensive loss as of December 31, 2022.

The Bank was in compliance with all regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2023, and in the most recent information available was classified "adequately capitalized" by its regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, based on the Bank's financial information at March 31, 2023.(1)

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Balance Sheet Highlights (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$ 249,690

$ 6,594

$ 7,593 Advances

40,245,829

49,622,282

41,599,581 Investments (2)

19,319,360

27,151,119

17,918,781 Mortgage loans held for portfolio, net

2,807,299

2,724,612

2,758,429 Other assets

659,369

659,037

613,165 Total assets

$ 63,281,547

$ 80,163,644

$ 62,897,549













LIABILITIES











Consolidated obligations, net

$ 58,339,387

$ 75,117,991

$ 58,540,803 Deposits

1,021,973

872,356

655,487 Other liabilities

450,335

358,550

285,938













CAPITAL











Class B capital stock

2,006,046

2,404,394

2,031,178 Retained earnings - unrestricted

1,328,645

1,305,619

1,290,873 Retained earnings - restricted (3)

426,846

411,133

399,695 Total retained earnings

1,755,491

1,716,752

1,690,568 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(291,685)

(306,399)

(306,425) Total capital

3,469,852

3,814,747

3,415,321 Total liabilities and capital

$ 63,281,547

$ 80,163,644

$ 62,897,549













Total regulatory capital-to-assets ratio

6.0 %

5.2 %

5.9 % Ratio of market value of equity (MVE) to par value of capital stock (4)

174 %

159 %

171 %

Income Statement Highlights (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022





















Total interest income

$ 937,094

$ 802,924

$ 174,401

$ 1,740,018

$ 277,844 Total interest expense

827,467

721,003

105,084

1,548,470

149,685 Net interest income

109,627

81,921

69,317

191,548

128,159 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

109,628

81,827

69,416

191,455

128,358 Other income

3,640

4,364

3,818

8,004

4,884 Operating expense

17,753

18,082

17,022

35,835

34,680 Federal Housing Finance Agency and Office of Finance

2,630

2,743

2,546

5,373

4,138 AHP voluntary contribution

2,000

—

5,455

2,000

13,980 JNE, HHNE, and HOW subsidy expense (5)

2,480

772

1,432

3,252

1,735 Other expense

1,095

1,032

1,212

2,127

2,207 AHP assessment

8,742

6,375

4,567

15,117

7,667 Net income

$ 78,568

$ 57,187

$ 41,000

$ 135,755

$ 68,835





















Performance Ratios: (6)



















Return on average assets

0.42 %

0.32 %

0.35 %

0.37 %

0.35 % Return on average equity (7)

8.44 %

6.50 %

6.13 %

7.50 %

5.35 % Net interest spread

0.27 %

0.17 %

0.54 %

0.22 %

0.60 % Net interest margin

0.59 %

0.47 %

0.61 %

0.53 %

0.67 %





(1) For additional information on the Bank's capital requirements, see Item 7 — Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations — Liquidity and Capital Resources — Capital in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 17, 2023 (the 2022 Annual Report). (2) Investments include available-for-sale securities, held-to-maturity securities, trading securities, interest-bearing deposits, securities purchased under agreements to resell, federal funds sold, and loans to other FHLBanks. (3) The Bank's capital plan and a joint capital enhancement agreement among all Federal Home Loan Banks require the Bank to allocate a certain amount, generally not less than 20% of each of quarterly net income and adjustments to prior net income, to a restricted retained earnings account until a total required allocation is met. Amounts in the restricted retained earnings account are unavailable to be paid as dividends, which may be paid from current net income and unrestricted retained earnings. For additional information, see Item 5 — Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities in the 2022 Annual Report. (4) MVE equals the difference between the theoretical market value of assets and the theoretical market value of liabilities, and the ratio of MVE to par value of Bank capital stock can be an indicator of future net income to the extent that it demonstrates the impact of prior interest-rate movements on the capacity of the current balance sheet to generate net interest income. However, this ratio does not always provide an accurate indication of future net income. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on this ratio and are encouraged to read the Bank's discussion of MVE, including discussion of the limitations of MVE as a metric, in Item 7A — Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk — Measurement of Market and Interest Rate Risk in the 2022 Annual Report. (5) We have certain subsidized advance and grant programs, including our Jobs for New England (JNE), Helping to House New England (HHNE), and Housing our Workforce (HOW) programs. For additional information, see Item 1 — Business — Targeted Housing and Community Investment Programs in the 2022 Annual Report. (6) Yields for quarterly periods are annualized. (7) Return on average equity is net income divided by the total of the average daily balance of outstanding Class B capital stock, accumulated other comprehensive income, and total retained earnings.

