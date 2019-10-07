Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago Announces $500,000 in Financial Assistance for Flood-Hit Communities in Illinois and Wisconsin

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBank Chicago) is providing up to $500,000 in financial assistance for Illinois communities affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred between February 24 and July 3, 2019 and for Wisconsin communities affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding that occurred on July 18-20, 2019. Through its Community First® Disaster Relief Program, participating FHLBank Chicago member financial institutions are offering $5,000 grants to eligible households and businesses within the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)–declared disaster areas (FEMA disaster declaration DR-4459 and FEMA disaster declaration DR-4461).

Illinois counties located in the FEMA-declared disaster area include: Adams , Alexander , Bureau , Calhoun , Carroll , Cass , Fulton , Greene , Hancock , Henderson , Henry , Jackson , Jersey , Knox , Madison , Mercer , Monroe , Morgan , Pike , Randolph , Rock Island , St. Clair , Schuyler , Scott , Stephenson , Union , and Whiteside .

counties located in the FEMA-declared disaster area include: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and . Wisconsin counties located in the FEMA-declared disaster area include: Barron , Clark , Forest, La Crosse, Langlade , Menominee , Monroe , Oconto , Oneida , Outagamie , Polk , Portage , Rusk , Shawano , Vernon , Waupaca , and Wood . The disaster area also includes the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin .

"Our member institutions are among the immediate responders to help rebuild their communities after a disaster," said Suzi Thackston, FHLBank Chicago Community Investment Officer. "Our Community First Disaster Relief Program is intended to support their efforts with financial assistance for homeowners and business owners who have sustained damages."

Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning today, October 7, 2019, and continuing through December 20, 2019. Prospective applicants in the FEMA-declared counties should contact an FHLBank Chicago member financial institution in their local area to find out if they qualify for assistance. A list of member banks, credit unions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies is available on fhlbc.com under Membership.

The Community First Disaster Relief Program has provided assistance to Illinois and Wisconsin communities rebuilding from FEMA-declared disaster areas since its inception in 2013. Program details are available on fhlbc.com under Community Investment.

To learn more about the FHLBank Chicago and its full range of Community Investment programs, please visit fhlbc.com or @FHLBC. "Community First" is a registered trademark of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago.

