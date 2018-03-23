Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago Announces Final 2018 Community First® Award Winner in Madison, Wisconsin

Partnership Award

Movin' Out, Inc. has received a $10,000 partnership award on behalf of Tiger Lily Seeds. Tiger Lily Seeds is a three-acre urban garden on the site of Pinney Lane, a rental property developed by Movin' Out (a nonprofit organization that provides housing solutions for adults with disabilities) and financed by BMO Harris National Association. Brittany Romine, a resident of Pinney Lane and owner of Tiger Lily Seeds, cultivates prairie wetland plants and sells their seeds for use in rain gardens.

"Partnerships like this create new possibilities for individuals and their communities to thrive," said Suzi Thackston, FHLBank Chicago Community Investment Officer. "The FHLBank Chicago was pleased to contribute to this partnership with a competitive Affordable Housing Program grant for Pinney Lane through BMO Harris National Association, and we are doubly pleased to honor Tiger Lily Seeds and Movin' Out with a Community First Award."

"Tiger Lily Seeds is an excellent example of how a grassroots community development initiative fuels the engine of economic development, and Movin' Out effectively utilizes their experience with an innovative approach in developing supportive housing," said Pamela Daniels-Halisi, Managing Director, Community Development Lending, BMO Harris National Association. "We are thrilled with the strength of the partnership, and with the strong support provided by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago."

Earlier this week, the FHLBank Chicago announced three additional Community First Award recipients at its member meetings in Oak Brook, Illinois, and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

