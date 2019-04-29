Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Announces First Quarter 2019 Operating Highlights

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") today released its unaudited financial highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

"The stability of our franchise is reflected in the strong results we achieved in the first quarter of 2019," said José R. González, president and CEO of the FHLBNY. "This stability positions the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York to be a reliable partner for our members, to the benefit of the communities we all serve."

Highlights from the first quarter of 2019 include:

Net income for the quarter was $134.8 million , an increase of $8.6 million , or 6.8 percent, from net income of $126.2 million for the first quarter of 2018. Net interest income for the quarter was $177.2 million , a decrease of $15.8 million , or 8.2 percent, from the first quarter of 2018, primarily due to lower advances balances. Other income for the quarter was a gain of $13.2 million , compared to a loss of $18.6 million in the same period in the prior year, driven primarily by gains on investments. Return on average equity ("ROE") for the quarter was 7.53 percent (annualized), compared to ROE of 6.34 percent for the first quarter of 2018.

The FHLBNY currently expects to file its Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or before May 9, 2019.

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York

The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York is a Congressionally chartered, wholesale Bank. It is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, a national wholesale banking network of 11 regional, stockholder-owned banks. As of March 31, 2019, the FHLB of New York serves 323 financial institutions in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Federal Home Loan Banks support the efforts of local members to help provide financing for America's homebuyers.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This report may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. These statements may use forward-looking terms, such as "projected," "expects," "may," or their negatives or other variations on these terms. The Bank cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk or uncertainty and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements or could affect the extent to which a particular objective, projection, estimate, or prediction is realized. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, regulatory and accounting rule adjustments or requirements, changes in interest rates, changes in projected business volumes, changes in prepayment speeds on mortgage assets, the cost of our funding, changes in our membership profile, the withdrawal of one or more large members, competitive pressures, shifts in demand for our products, and general economic conditions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

