Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Awards $45.8 Million For 45 Affordable Housing Initiatives

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- José R. González, president and CEO of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, announced that the Bank has awarded $45.8 million in subsidies to fund 45 affordable housing initiatives throughout New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland and Pennsylvania. These awards are funded through the FHLBNY's Affordable Housing Program ("AHP"), and will result in the creation or rehabilitation of 3,210 units, including 2,381 units dedicated to very low-income housing. The awards will not only help provide housing, but also drive community development: it is anticipated that more than $890 million in housing investment will result from the development of these initiatives.

"Our 50th round of Affordable Housing Program grants is not only a milestone for the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, but a testament to the continued commitment of our members to the communities we all serve," said Mr. González. "Since the program's inception, our members have accessed the AHP to support initiatives that make tangible and lasting impacts in the lives of households and families across New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and beyond. The AHP is a source of pride for all of us at the FHLBNY, and serves as both a true reflection of our mission and a perfect representation of the strength of the partnerships between the FHLBNY, our members, our housing partners, dedicated developers and elected officials at the federal, state and local levels, all focused on creating affordable housing opportunities. It is a partnership we look forward to continuing to build on for the next 50 rounds of grants."

The $45.8 million in grants represent a portion of the AHP funds that are drawn from the FHLBNY's earnings. As mandated by Congress, the Bank forgoes 10 percent of its earnings each year to support these neighborhood housing and economic development initiatives. For more information on the 2019 AHP grants, please visit www.fhlbny.com/2019AHPOffering.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York's AHP provides members with direct subsidies which are passed on to income-qualified households through sponsoring local community-based organizations. AHP financing is combined with other funding sources to create housing for moderate-, low- and very low-income households. Program awardees receive this funding through a competitive application process. Each competing project must be sponsored by a financial organization that is a member of the FHLBNY in partnership with a community-based sponsoring organization.

The AHP was created by Congress in 1989, and the 11 Federal Home Loan Banks have awarded more than $6.2 billion in AHP funds between the first awards in 1990 and the 2018 round. At the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, the AHP has supported 1,881 projects with nearly $790 million in grants, helping to create or preserve more than 91,000 units of affordable housing and generating an estimated $13.8 billion in total development costs.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York is a Congressionally chartered, wholesale Bank. It is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, a national wholesale banking network of 11 regional, stockholder-owned banks. As of June 30, 2019, the FHLB of New York serves 324 financial institutions in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Federal Home Loan Banks support the efforts of local members to help provide financing for America's homebuyers.

