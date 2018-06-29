Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Commences 2018 Board of Directors Election Process

"I encourage all of our members to participate in the election process," said José R. González, president and CEO of the FHLBNY. "The depth and diversity of our Board is one of the greatest strengths of our cooperative, and the guidance our Directors provide is vital to the success of our franchise."

In total, five Directorships – one seat representing the FHLBNY's New York members, two seats representing the FHLBNY's New Jersey members, and two Independent Directorships representing the whole District – are up for election in 2018.

The FHLBNY's official Certificate of Nomination was included in materials sent to members on June 29, 2018. Eligible stockholders may, using the Certificate, nominate one person for each of their respective state's open Member Directorships. Separately, those individuals interested in being nominated for the two open Independent Directorships must first submit an Independent Director Application Form to the FHLBNY. For more information on the election and a list of key election dates, see our Corporate Governance page at http://www.fhlbny.com/corporate-governance.

All Certificates of Nomination and Independent Director Application Forms are due at the FHLBNY by 5:00 p.m. ET on July 31, 2018.

The FHLBNY's Board of Directors consists of a talented group of dedicated individuals that benefits from, among other things, demographic (including gender and racial) diversity, and the FHLBNY expects that this will continue in the future. As members consider potential nominations for Member Directorships and give thought to persons who might be interested in Independent Directorships, please keep diversity in mind.

Questions on the 2018 Director election process should be directed to Paul Friend, the FHLBNY's General Counsel, at generalcounsel@fhlbny.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York

The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York is a Congressionally chartered, wholesale Bank. It is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, a national wholesale banking network of 11 regional, stockholder-owned banks. As of March 31, 2018, the FHLB of New York serves 325 financial institutions in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Federal Home Loan Banks support the efforts of local members to help provide financing for America's homebuyers.

CONTACT: Eric Amig

(212) 441-6807

Brian Finnegan

(212) 441-6877

