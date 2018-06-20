Federal IT Solutions Company Agile Defense Announces Strategic Agreement With MinerEye Data Governance and Cloud Migration Solutions Provider

Agile Defense will offer MinerEye's Data Tracker as part of its cloud solutions portfolio, enabling government agencies to discover and track large data volumes, to downsize and facilitate secure and expedited cloud migrations; and to comply with data protection regulations.

"MinerEye's Data Tracker addresses a key issue that many of our government clients face: knowing what data they have, where it resides and what part should move to the cloud," explains Agile Defense Chief Executive Officer Jay Lee. "Governments want to transfer their most critical data assets to the cloud and look to solutions like MinerEye to organize this data, cut migration costs, and ensure security, compliance, and privacy."

"A partnership with one of the leading IT solutions and service providers serving the U.S. government is a strong vote of confidence for our products and capabilities," says MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan. "We look forward to deploying our Artificial Intelligence-based solutions to help the U.S. government better manage its data as it moves to the cloud."

MinerEye has been working with a growing number of Microsoft Azure customers to help them migrate to the Azure cloud, extract more value from their data, and to lower risk. MinerEye helps these organizations detect and track sensitive information – including dark and unstructured data - no matter where it is created, modified, or shared.

About Agile Defense, Inc.

Agile Defense, based in Reston, VA, provides information technology (IT) services to a number of U.S. Federal Government clients across civilian agencies and various branches within the Department of Defense. Agile Defense seeks to support and enable mission success through its innovative technology solutions and empowered workforce across the world. To learn more about Agile Defense, please visit www.agile-defense.com.

About MinerEye

Powered by Interpretive AITM, MinerEye continually tracks data whatever its form and wherever it resides. With MinerEye's unique approach, companies can now discover, organize and track vast information assets by scanning enterprise data repositories at the byte and pixel level. Sensitive data is mapped, tagged and secured according to data protection and compliance regulations including GDPR, HIPPA, PCI-DSS, SOC2, and EU-US Privacy Shield. Employing machine learning and computer vision, MinerEye's flagship product DataTracker™ is helping companies reduce data storage, fast-track and monitor cloud migration, protect previously undetected, undermanaged and unclassified data against security breaches, and continuously audit information to maintain regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.minereye.com, or watch our videos on our solution.

