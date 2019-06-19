Federal Judge Blocks Gun Show Ban at Del Mar Fairgrounds

DEL MAR, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the best efforts of well-financed and coordinated groups like Bloomberg's Everytown For Gun Safety and Never Again California, the family-friendly Crossroads of the West show will continue to go on for now at the Del Mar Fairgrounds thanks to a judge's order blocking the Fairgrounds' ban on such events. The judge's ruling was issued on Monday, June 17, 2019.

California Rifle & Pistol Association attornies secured a major victory in the fight against Del Mar's attempt from banning gun shows. Following oral arguments, federal district court judge Cathy Bencivengo issued an order granting plaintiffs a preliminary injunction, prohibiting the Del Mar Fair Board from enforcing its recently-enacted ban on gun shows which took effect January 1, 2019.

"We're thankful Judge Bencivengo sees the Constitutional problem with banning these safe, perfectly-legal events and is allowing the show to go on while we continue to fight," said Tiffany Cheuvront, civil rights attorney for the Crossroads of the West show. "We're confident that as this case progresses, law-abiding Americans' civil rights will not be unjustly violated and that we will prevail," she continued.

Opponents argue that these immensely-popular events should not be allowed on public property because gun shows "glorify gun culture" – an expression that they use to censor and suppress – among other reasons, many of which are complete myths.

The reality is that less than ten percent of the activity at a gun show involves firearms or ammunition. The shows are a modern bazaar, with a wide assortment of food, interesting merchandise, and services available. Only the Del Mar Fairgrounds is large enough to accommodate the show – and there are no other suitable public or private venues in the area.

"These well-funded anti-gun groups are using every myth in the book to push their anti-gun agenda on a legal, safe, and family-friendly event that has been held for years because they simply don't like guns," Cheuvront continued.

Although the judge declined to issue a decision on the merits at this time, the preliminary injunction means that gun show promoters may now request dates and hold shows while the case continues.

"This is a huge first victory for those involved in the case including CRPA, Second Amendment Foundation, South Bay Rod and Gun Club and all of the individual plaintiffs," concluded Cheuvront.

About the California Rifle & Pistol Association

Founded in 1875, the California Rifle & Pistol Association provides training in the safe, responsible, and enjoyable use of firearms; sanctions competitive shooting state championships; and fights for the Constitutional right to keep and bear arms for those who choose to own a gun in California for sport, hunting, or self-defense. For more information, visit crpa.org.

SOURCE The California Rifle & Pistol Association