Federal Judge Denies Olympusat, Inc. and CEO Tom Mohler's Motion to Dismiss in Sexual Harassment and Retaliation Lawsuit Brought by Hadsell Stormer Renick & Dai LLP

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, October 11, 2019, the United States District Court for the Central District of California denied a defense motion to dismiss a sexual harassment and retaliation case filed by employee Maria Luz Zucchella against Olympusat, Inc. and its CEO Tom Mohler. Zucchella was fired from her job at Olympusat mere hours after the decision, which is now basis for an additional claim of retaliation.

Olympusat, Inc. is the distributor of numerous faith and family networks, including Trinity Broadcast Network (TBN), Sonlife Broadcasting Network (Jimmy Swaggart ministries), Parables, Smile TV, Daystar Television, Uplift TV, and GOD Network.

This is the second lawsuit against Olympusat, Inc. and Mohler. The first woman to step forward was Dina Almeida, CEO of Tristan Leo Star Films who had a long-term business partnership with Olympusat. With support from the TIME'S UP Legal Defense Fund™, Almeida filed the initial lawsuit on June 29, 2019 in Los Angeles Superior Court outlining over 20 counts of sexual harassment, battery and retaliation. As a result, Mohler as an individual, and his company, Olympusat, Inc., has taken punishing, threatening and economically damaging action against Almeida and her company including threats and actions of economic reprisals as she sought to move forward with her harassment claims.

Dan Stormer of Hadsell Stormer Renick & Dai LLP, legal counsel for both plaintiffs, noted, "Olympusat's motion was nothing more than a delaying tactic seeking to evade justice. The court described the motion as 'without merit.' Our clients will prevail. Mohler and Olympusat can run, but they can't hide."

Both plaintiffs allege that Mohler's sexual harassment and retaliation against women has stretched over the past two decades.

Plaintiffs Maria Luz Zucchella, and Dina Almeida/Tristan Leo Star Films, Inc. are seeking unspecified damages.

