Federal Judge Enters Judgment in Favor of Developer of Coachillin Business Park; Rejects Parcel Owner's Baseless Claims

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 31, 2024, a Federal judge entered judgment against Happy Hours, LLC, one of the Coachillin Business Park parcel owners who leveled baseless claims against Kenneth Dickerson, Coachillin Holdings, and other individuals and entities associated with the business park. The judgment against Happy Hours totaled $214,444.24, which represents every penny owed in assessments levied by Indian Canyon & 18th Property Owners Association as well as attorney's fees and costs associated with collecting the delinquent assessments.

In a complete reversal from their initial allegations, the parcel owner agreed that the assessments, late charges, interest, and collection costs were all levied properly and consistent with the development's CC&Rs and that the assessments were all fair and reasonable. Happy Hours further agreed not to challenge the propriety of the regular, general, and special assessments on an ongoing basis.

In addition to the Federal court judgment, three other parcel owners entered into a settlement with the Coachillin parties. Although confidential, the settlement will allow the business park to get back on its feet and move forward.

According to Kenneth Dickerson, managing member of the developer, "This judgment by a Federal judge is a recognition that the parcel owner's claims had zero merit. This is a long-awaited, but big win for the business park and for the credibility of the developer." Mr. Dickerson added, "With this campaign of deception behind us, we look forward to growing the park for all of the owners."

Initially, the litigious property owners refused to pay their fair share of costs as required by the CC&Rs. Instead, the property owners sued the developer, Coachillin Holdings, LLC, members of the Dickerson family, and other entities and individuals in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to avoid the responsibilities required of all association members.

Documentation of the judgment and from the now settled cases is publicly available at the US Bankruptcy Court in the Central District of California under the following case names and case numbers:

(1) Happy Hours, LLC, et al. v. Coachillin Holdings, LLC, et al. (Adv. Case No. 6:22-ap-01079-SY); (2) DHS Verde, LLC v. Coachillin Holdings, LLC, et al. (Adv. Case No. 6:22-ap-01078-SY); (3) Indian Canyon & 18th Property Owners Association v. Happy Hours, LLC (Adv. Case No. 6:23-ap-01005-SY); (4) Indian Canyon & 18th Property Owners Association v. DHS Lot 11 Holdings, LLC (Adv. Case No. 6:23-ap-01003-SY); (5) Indian Canyon & 18th Property Owners Association v. Moon Lev Investments, LLC (Adv. Case No. 6:23-ap-01006-SY); and (6) Indian Canyon & 18th Property Owners Association v. DHS Verde, LLC (Adv. Case No. 6:23-ap-01004-SY).

