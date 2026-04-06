FEDERAL JUDGE KENNETH HOYT DISMISSES FCPA CASE AGAINST TEXAS BUSINESSMAN ALEX ROVIROSA

Court's Opinion Expected Within Days, According to R. McConnell PLLC Law Firm

HOUSTON, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Judge Kenneth Hoyt today conducted a status conference on the Department of Justice's FCPA case against Texas businessman Alex Rovirosa and determined that the case should be dismissed and Mr. Rovirosa be acquitted. Judge Hoyt's opinion is being written and should be released later this week or early next. Mr. Rovirosa is expected to be released from custody next week.

The Rovirosa legal team consisting of Ryan McConnell (lead counsel), Matthew Boyden and Lawrence Finder of the R. McConnell Group PLLC law firm filed a Motion to Dismiss and Motion for an Acquittal following the week-long trial and jury verdict in December challenging the constitutionality of key aspects of the government's case. Louisiana appellate lawyer Catherine Maraist assisted with post-trial briefing.

"We are grateful for the court's careful consideration of these fundamental issues and look forward to the written opinion," Ryan McConnell said in reaction to the court's action today. "Our focus now is on bringing Alex home to his wife and children."

SOURCE R. McConnell PLLC Law Firm