Federal Jury Awards $2.7 Million to Injured Customer in Colorado Target Store Premises Liability Case

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal jury in Denver has awarded $2,698,550.00 to an injured customer in a premises liability lawsuit against Target Corp, arising from a preventable tripping hazard at a Colorado retail location.

The case, Plaintiff v. Target Corp (Case No. 1:23-cv-02828-DDD-STV), was tried in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. The jury returned its verdict on November 21, 2025, finding that Target failed to take reasonable steps to correct or warn of a known hazard on its premises.

Incident Details

The incident occurred on October 9, 2021, at Target Store #1776, located at 9390 W. Cross Drive in Littleton, Colorado. Evidence presented at trial showed that a temporary curbside pickup sign—that was visually camouflaged against pavement painted in Target's branding colors—had blown over earlier in the day, and that Target Corp was aware that these signs were falling for months prior to this incident.

Video evidence demonstrated that multiple Target employees passed near the fallen sign before the incident occurred. Despite multiple opportunities to remove or mark the hazard after the sign fell, no corrective action was taken. The injured customer subsequently tripped over the sign and fell.

Injuries and Impact

As a result of the fall, the plaintiff suffered severe nerve damage to the right arm and hand. Medical testimony established that the injured person sustained permanent impairment and pain, resulting in lasting functional limitations affecting daily activities and quality of life.

The verdict includes compensation for medical expenses, pain and suffering, and the long-term consequences of the injury.

Legal Representation and Outcome

The plaintiff was represented by Vernon L. Ready of Ready Law.

The jury determined that Target was 100% responsible for the customer's injury. Target Corp. did not appeal the verdict by the February 19 deadline, allowing the judgment to stand.

The award ranks among the more significant premises-liability verdicts in the Denver metropolitan area in recent years, reinforcing the obligation of retailers to promptly identify and address hazards in customer-accessible areas.

