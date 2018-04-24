Federal Law Enforcement Deep State Revealed In New Blockbuster Book, Arrow To The Heart: the Last Battle At The Little Big Horn Suicide Lists, Kill Books, And Personal Vendettas

Bureau of Land Management "kill books" and "suicide lists" are just a few of the eye-opening revelations exposed in Arrow to the Heart. In its pages, you'll learn how federal law enforcement agencies regularly choose their targets based on lies, petty jealousies, personal vendettas, and self-serving arrogance.

The author, Christopher Kortlander, is the owner of the historic town of Garryowen, Montana, and the Founding Director of the Custer Battlefield Museum. On two occasions, he was the focus of over-the-top Bureau of Land Management raids that took place in his little town, carried out by heavily armed SWAT-style teams that held his museum staff at gunpoint. Bureau of Land Management agents with a vendetta had targeted Kortlander in connection with the sale of Custer Battlefield relics, but the agents lied to federal judges to obtain their search warrants.

Through all of it, Kortlander was never charged with a crime. After years of fighting to clear his name and secure the return of numerous rare and valuable Western Americana collectibles that had been seized by federal agents, Kortlander eventually prevailed, but in the process he uncovered a vast conspiracy of government corruption and espionage among federal law enforcement agencies. He also exposed the stunning connections between the Garryowen raids, the Gibson Guitar raids, and a wide-ranging raid in rural Utah (Cerberus Action) that led to the suicide deaths of multiple people.

If you ever doubted that our government was out of control, this book will scare the hell out of you.

