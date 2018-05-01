Federal-Mogul Motorparts Receives ACPN Content Excellence Award for MOOG® Hub Assemblies Catalog

ACPN is a community of the Auto Care Association dedicated to helping manufacturers and their channel partners sell more products, reduce costs and increase efficiency through accurate catalogs, efficient production processes and new technology.

The new MOOG catalog's ACES and PIES xml files achieved the highest score in the medium-sized catalog category based on eight criteria within each of three application-count brackets. High-quality, timely product content plays a vital role in helping aftermarket channel partners identify and sell the correct parts for each vehicle and repair occasion. Motorparts' content team has received multiple ACPN Content Excellence awards over the past several years.

"Customers rely on us not only for our industry-leading brands, products and programs, but also for world-class product information and other eCatalog solutions that help support their success at the point of sale," said Brent Berman, director of training and consumer experience, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. "I am proud of our team for once again delivering on this important commitment to our channel partners."

About Federal-Mogul

Federal-Mogul LLC is a leading global supplier of products and services to the world's manufacturers and servicers of vehicles and equipment in the automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial markets. The company's products and services enable improved fuel economy, reduced emissions and enhanced vehicle safety.



Federal-Mogul operates two independent business divisions, each with a chief executive officer reporting to Federal-Mogul's Board of Directors.



Federal-Mogul Motorparts sells and distributes a broad portfolio of products through more than 20 of the world's most recognized brands in the global vehicle aftermarket, while also serving original equipment vehicle manufacturers with products including braking, wipers and a range of chassis components. The company's aftermarket brands include ANCO® wipers; Beck/Arnley® premium OE quality parts and fluids; BERU®* ignition systems; Champion® lighting, spark plugs, wipers and filters; Interfil® filters; AE®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel®, Goetze®, Glyco®, National®, Nüral®, Payen®, Sealed Power® and Speed-Pro® engine products; MOOG® chassis components; and Abex®, Ferodo®, Jurid® and Wagner® brake products and lighting.

Federal-Mogul Powertrain designs and manufactures original equipment powertrain components and systems protection products for automotive, heavy-duty, industrial and transport applications.



Federal-Mogul was founded in Detroit in 1899 and maintains its worldwide headquarters in Southfield, Michigan. The company employs nearly 55,000 in 24 countries. For more information, please visit www.FMmotorparts.com.

*BERU is a registered trademark of BorgWarner

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (Federal-Mogul Motorparts) – 248.354.4383

karen.shulhan@federalmogul.com

Drew Shippy (Pinnacle Media) – 330.688.3500

drew@pinnmedia.com

