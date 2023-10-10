Federal Officials and Local Leaders to Discuss Policy Solutions to Nation's Obesity Crisis

Trust for America's Health

10 Oct, 2023, 13:53 ET

October 11, 2:00 – 4:00 PM, ET

Event Agenda

Welcome
Stacy Molander, Chief Operating Officer, Trust for America's Health

Session One
This session will feature an overview of the findings of Trust for America's Health's 2023 State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America report, including the importance of addressing the drivers of the nation's obesity epidemic. The session will include a fireside chat with White House staff to discuss the Administration's priorities for improving nutrition and health and collective progress in support of the historic White House National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. 

Speakers

  • J. Nadine Gracia, M.D., MSCE, President and CEO, Trust for America's Health
  • Will McIntee, Senior Advisor for Public Engagement, The White House

Session Two
Key leaders in the fields of nutrition and food security and public health will highlight significant federal policy actions and priorities to address increasing rates of diet-related disease.  A panel of senior government officials from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will discuss multi-sector opportunities and pathways forward to achieve the goals of the National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health and improve the public's health. 

Moderator

  • J. Nadine Gracia, M.D., MSCE, President and CEO, Trust for America's Health

Panelists

  • James "Jim" Jones, Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
  • Caree Cotwright, PhD, RDN, Director of Nutrition Security and Health Equity, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
  • Ruth Petersen, MD, MPH, Director, Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity (DNPAO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Session Three
This session will feature key perspectives of community leaders on innovative and impactful approaches to expand obesity prevention programs and promote health.  In this panel, federal grant recipients, community leaders, and medical experts will share their experiences and highlight effective community efforts.  

Moderator

  • Tekisha Dwan Everette, Ph.D., MPA, MPH, CPH, Executive Vice President, Trust for America's Health

Panelists

  • Jamila Freightman, CDC High Obesity Program Manager, Louisiana State University AgCenter Healthy Communities Program School of Nutrition and Food Sciences
  • Randy Williams, Co-Founder/Vice President of the Robinson/Williams Restoration of Hope Community Center, Bastrop, Louisiana
  • Kofi Essel, MD, MPH, FAAP, Food as Medicine Program Director, Elevance Health

Closing Remarks

Chaunte Lowe, 4-time Olympian, American Record Holder, and Council Member, President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition

   

