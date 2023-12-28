Federal Package appoints Melissa Niebes as CEO, effective January 1, 2024

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Package announces the appointment of Melissa Niebes as its new Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2024. Niebes currently serves as President and Chief Commercial Officer for Federal Package. She will replace Steve Dakolios as Chief Executive Officer, who announced his intention to transition to Vice Chairman and Senior Advisor at Federal Package.

Melissa Niebes, newly named CEO at Federal Package
"Melissa is a trusted and growth-oriented leader with a long history in the consumer goods industry. She has brought fresh energy, vision, and direction to the company and will continue to build upon organizational processes and operational efficiency as the company scales. Now is the right time to bring in new leadership, and Melissa is well-suited to advance our long-term strategy and accelerate growth," said Dakolios.

Niebes joined Federal Package in 2021 with over a decade of marketing and sales experience in beauty and personal care markets. Previously, she served as Vice President of Sales at Reckitt Benckiser and Vice President of Customer Marketing at L'Oréal USA before joining Federal Package as Chief Commercial Officer.

Under Dakolios and Niebes, Federal Package has grown substantially over the past three years, and with the investment in new production lines and manufacturing technology to come online in 2024, it is poised to grow even more. "We've added significant capabilities to support our exciting growth plans in 2024. Key resource additions included expanding our R&D, analytical and microbiology labs, and filling lines, as well as staff across every department in the organization. We will continue to build on our strength as we advance our strategic initiatives," said Niebes.

Federal Package is the preferred manufacturing partner for leading beauty and personal care companies. Federal Package is a complete turnkey contract manufacturer that offers a variety of services from research and development; formulation; blending and filling; decorating and labeling; and health and beauty containers to customers in a wide range of markets.

