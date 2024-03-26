Federal Package is pleased to announce the launch of FP Labs to better serve emerging beauty and personal care brands

CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Package is pleased to announce the launch of FP Labs, the contract manufacturing arm of Federal Package Network, Inc. Over the past several years, Federal Package has built up its internal capabilities to service the personal care contract manufacturing needs of recognizable, emerging, independent brands. FP Labs includes full-service contract manufacturing capabilities, R&D formulation, compounding and blending, filling operations, container labeling, pack-out and product testing. These capabilities are now known as FP Labs.

The launch of FP Labs comes at a time when brands are facing a greater need for transparency and analysis when developing new skincare products. The launch comes after a two-year investment in R&D and analytical testing capabilities that includes a substantial build-out of their microbiology and quality control labs, along with greater space dedicated to R&D innovation.

"This evolution is a visible symbol of the change that has been taking place over the last few years. The company is comprised of two distinct offerings, contract manufacturing services that make up most of our sales, and packaging for personal care products. FP Labs is a key milestone in our transformation towards sustainable growth," said Melissa Niebes, Chief Executive Officer.

Federal Package will continue to provide a wide range of propel and repel containers for lip balms, sunscreen sticks, anti-chafe products, deodorants, and other personal care products. Federal Package offers customers sustainability options through their Eco Smart platform that includes post-consumer recycled (PCR) and post-industrial recycled (PIR) plastic content as well as biodegradable options for a more sustainable alternative.

"Our new identity will utilize components of the current FP logo to join the two product offerings of our business together. This reflects the existing brand equity, retaining positive associations with the company's heritage, and at the same time will better enable us to communicate with our customers in a more powerful, clearer and consistent way," said Niebes.

About FP Labs

FP Labs includes all the full-service contract manufacturing capabilities, compounding and formulation, blending and filling operations, container labeling functions, and pack-out that have become a hallmark of Federal Package. This also includes robust in-house R&D, testing, and quality assurance capabilities that are key to the success of skincare and personal care brands.

About Federal Package

Federal Package continues to be a premium supplier of affordable, sustainable containers for beauty and personal care, proudly made in the USA. They are committed to providing alternatives in plastics production, from their Eco Smart platform to their dedicated focus on providing containers with post-consumer recycled (PCR) and post-industrial recycled (PIR) content to meet a growing demand.

