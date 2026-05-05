Federal Psychedelic Push Accelerates-But Integration Infrastructure Remains Missing, Says Practitioner Sergio Lialin

As federal funding expands psychedelic therapies, a growing gap in preparation and integration raises concerns about patient outcomes and long-term care

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sergio Lialin, practitioner and author of Healing the Modern Soul, says the recent federal push to accelerate psychedelic therapies is outpacing the systems needed to support patients before and after the experience. As regulatory momentum expands access to substances like psilocybin and MDMA, Lialin points to a critical gap: preparation and integration practices remain largely undefined and inconsistently applied across the field.

While federal efforts are focused on expanding access through clinical and medical frameworks, little attention has been given to what happens before and after the experience itself. Practitioners working directly with individuals navigating these processes point to a widening gap between availability and readiness-one that may ultimately determine long-term outcomes.

"We are expanding access faster than we are building readiness," said Sergio Lialin, a Northern California-based practitioner working in psychedelic preparation and integration. "The experience itself is only a moment. What shapes lasting change is how a person enters it-and how they make meaning of it afterward."

Interest in psychedelic therapies has surged in recent years, driven by research into treatment-resistant conditions and increasing public awareness. The recent federal push signals a significant shift in national policy. Outside of controlled clinical environments, access is already expanding in parallel-often without the structured support systems required to translate these experiences into sustained outcomes.

Lialin's work focuses on supporting individuals before and after psychedelic experiences, helping them prepare, navigate, and integrate insights into daily life. Drawing from somatic practices, parts-based frameworks, and exposure to traditional and ceremonial contexts, his approach addresses aspects of healing that extend beyond clinical treatment models.

In Healing the Modern Soul, Lialin outlines a framework for preparation and integration designed to support individuals engaging with these experiences in both clinical and non-clinical settings. The book positions psychedelic work not as a standalone intervention, but as part of a broader process requiring context, intention, and integration.

As policy momentum continues to build, practitioners caution that without parallel investment in preparation and integration infrastructure, expanded access alone may lead to inconsistent or incomplete outcomes.

"The question is no longer whether these medicines will become more widely available," Lialin said. "The question is whether we are prepared for what they unlock."

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About Sergio Lialin

Sergio Lialin is a healer, guide, and author based in San Rafael, California. His work focuses on psychedelic preparation and integration, supporting individuals in translating transformative experiences into lasting change. He is the author of Healing the Modern Soul, a guide for navigating the intersection of modern therapeutic frameworks and traditional wisdom in the context of psychedelic healing.

Media Contact:

Sergio Lialin

(415) 531-2742

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SOURCE Sergio Lialin