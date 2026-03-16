Federal Realty Acquires Congressional North Shopping Center in Montgomery County, Maryland

Acquisition expands Federal Realty's control along the Region's Most Dominant Retail Corridor

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) today announced the acquisition of Congressional North Shopping Center in Montgomery County, Maryland, for $72.3 million. Located immediately adjacent to Federal's Congressional Plaza, this grocery-anchored property includes approximately 176,000 square feet of retail on 13 acres and is anchored by Aldi, RH Outlet, Petco, and Staples.

The acquisition deepens Federal's presence along Rockville Pike (Route 355), the Washington DC Metro region's most established commercial corridors. Congressional North sits within a dense, affluent submarket where Federal already owns Congressional Plaza, Federal Plaza, Montrose Crossing and Pike & Rose, the most dominant retail assets in the submarket, with retailer sales that rank among the very best locations in the U.S.

"This is a highly strategic addition for us," said Don Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Federal Realty. "With this acquisition, we now control the key retail nodes along Rockville Pike from Bethesda through Rockville, giving us greater flexibility to curate tenancy and merchandising across the corridor."

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets and select underserved regions with strong economic and demographic fundamentals. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. This includes a portfolio of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use destinations—such as Santana Row, Pike & Rose and Assembly Row—which together reflect the company's ability to create distinctive, high-performing environments that serve as vibrant destinations for their communities. As of December 31, 2025, Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,700 tenants in 28.8 million commercial square feet, and approximately 2,700 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 58 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. The company is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Investor Inquiries: Jill Sawyer Senior Vice President, Investor Relations 301.998.8265 [email protected] Media Inquiries: Brenda Pomar Senior Director, Corporate Communications 301.998.8316 [email protected]

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust