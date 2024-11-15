Federal Realty Announces Senior Executive Team Realignment

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced today that Jeffrey S. Berkes, the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer, will be leaving the company effective December 31, 2024. Don Wood, Federal's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Jeff has been my trusted partner and good friend here at Federal for the past 24 years and has been instrumental in growing the company and positioning the company as a leader in the industry. He's one of the finest professionals and human beings in our business. I'll surely miss working with him on a daily basis." Mr. Wood will reassume the additional position of President of the Company. The position of Chief Operating Officer will not be backfilled.

Wendy Seher, the Eastern Region President and Chief Operating Officer, a 22-year company veteran, and Jeff Kreshek, the Western Region President and Chief Operating Officer, a 13-year company veteran will continue in their senior operating roles at the Company and report directly to Mr. Wood.

Jan Sweetnam, Federal's Chief Investment Officer since 2022, will report directly to Mr. Wood as the company continues its increased focus on acquiring accretive, income-producing acquisitions and deploying capital into additional retail and residential development on its existing shopping center and mixed-use properties. Mr. Sweetnam's acquisition efforts are supported by a deep team headed up by 24-year company veteran Barry Carty, Senior Vice President-East Coast Acquisitions, and Bob Franz, the Company's newly promoted Vice President-West Coast Acquisitions based in Phoenix. Mr. Franz joined Federal in 2015 and has been responsible for sourcing and/or closing such high-profile West Coast acquisitions as Camelback Colonnade in Phoenix, Grossmont Center in San Diego, and the Primestor Portfolio in Los Angeles, among several other transactions.

