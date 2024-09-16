Federal Realty Investment Trust Earns Dual Top Workplace Honors from The Washington Post and San Francisco Chronicle

Best-in-class REIT ranks among best employers in both the Washington, D.C. and Greater Bay Areas

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has been named to both The Washington Post and The San Francisco Chronicle's prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces lists. These awards recognize Federal's leadership in fostering a workplace that prioritizes employee satisfaction, well-being, and long-term success.

Based entirely on employee feedback, these honors underscore Federal Realty's commitment to creating a supportive, inclusive, and growth-oriented environment. The surveys, administered by research partner Energage, LLC, evaluated key factors including organizational culture, communication, work/life balance, ethics, and career development.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from both coasts, which speaks to the strength and dedication of our teams," said Don Wood, CEO of Federal Realty. "By investing in our people and creating an empowering workplace, we strengthen our culture and build a better business for employees, tenants, and investors alike."

Federal Realty earned recognition for its positive employee experience from The Washington Post in the Greater Washington, D.C. area and The San Francisco Chronicle in the Bay Area. Both awards, based on survey feedback from over 65,000 employees in each region, highlight the company's commitment to an employee-first culture.

These recent awards continue a strong tradition of workplace excellence for Federal Realty. In 2024, the company's Philadelphia regional office was named one of the Best Places to Work by The Philadelphia Business Journal. Additionally, for the third consecutive year, the firm earned three major wellness accolades, including Aetna's Gold Level Workplace Well-being Award and the Nation's Best & Brightest in Wellness Winner, recognizing its ongoing drive to cultivate a healthy and supportive work culture.

Learn more about Federal Realty's commitment to employee support in the 'Empower Teams' chapter of its most recent sustainability report.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as Northern and Southern California. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,400 tenants, in 27 million commercial square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 57 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Investor Inquiries: Leah Andress Brady Vice President, Investor Relations 301.998.8265 [email protected] Media Inquiries: Brenda Pomar Senior Director, Corporate Communications 301.998.8316 [email protected]

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust