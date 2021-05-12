Federal Realty Investment Trust Named One of Commercial Real Estate's Best Places to Work in 2021 by GlobeSt.

As a trusted source of insight into the commercial real estate community, GlobeSt. recognizes firms for their outstanding performance on quality of leadership and organization, company culture, and overall employee trust and satisfaction.

As one of the oldest REITs in the US, Federal Realty has continually modified its practices to persevere as not only a successful company, but also a favorable place to work. The company offers a team-oriented, motivated environment where employees share a passion to succeed. It offers professional development opportunities, internal promotions, wellness initiatives, ample charitable opportunities, clear channels of communication, robust benefit plans, 401k match, flexible hours and more, to its dedicated workforce.

In addition to offering a quarterly employee recognition program, as well as reimbursements for industry licensures, Federal Realty further encourages employees to continue professional growth through its internal platform, [email protected], which offers professional training via online courses, webinars, books and audiobooks.

In addition to achieving not laying off any employees or modifying pay for any employees, throughout the pandemic, Federal Realty has continued to support employee wellness by promoting its virtual telemedicine and healthcare platform, as well as its employee assistance program, which provides confidential solutions for mental health management, caregiving support, financial/legal advice and more, to further enhance work/life balance.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 101 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 23 million square feet, and approximately 2,900 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

