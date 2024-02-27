Federal Realty Investment Trust to Present at Citi's 2024 Global Property CEO Conference

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) announced today that the Company will present at the Citi's 2024 Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 from 2:10 PM ET to 2:45 PM ET.

When: 2:10 PM ET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Live Webcast: Citi's 2024 Global Property CEO Conference or under the Investors tab at www.federalrealty.com

A replay of the webcast will be available on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com through March 5, 2025.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million commercial square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

