Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) announced today the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the company's accomplishments in sustainability aligned with its five key priorities that directly support its business strategy.

Key highlights from the report include:

Federal Realty Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 32%, demonstrating substantial progress toward the Science Based Target initiative-approved goal of a 46% decrease in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030.

Strengthening its position as an industry leader in renewable energy by increasing its onsite solar generating capacity to an impressive 14.3 MW.

Utilized zero-carbon power sources for 64% of its electricity consumption in 2023

Recognized for the third time as a Green Lease Leader, Gold

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants in 26 million commercial square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

