Federal Realty Welcomes Back Seasoned Leasing Executive Lance Billingsley

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is pleased to announce the addition of Lance Billingsley, a 30-year industry veteran, as Vice President – Anchor Leasing to further support the Trust's expanding leasing platform in the East Coast region. Mr. Billingsley will report directly to Wendy Seher, Senior Vice President – President, Core. In this role, he will oversee large-footprint tenant transactions for 80 shopping centers, representing over 18 million square feet of leasable space from the Boston suburbs through South Florida, including portfolios in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and metropolitan Washington, D.C.

Lance Billingsley, former Senior Vice President of Leasing at InvenTrust, previously held the position of Director, Anchor Tenant Leasing at Federal Realty for 4 years and rejoins the company with a rich and successful career in real estate. An industry veteran with experience at Brandolini Companies, First Washington Realty, Inc., and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, Mr. Billingsley's expertise includes leasing, asset management, design and development of shopping centers.

"We're thrilled to have Lance back onboard as a member of our leasing team," said Wendy Seher. "His seasoned leadership skills and deep knowledge of the retail landscape make him a valuable asset to our organization."

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in approximately 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.FederalRealty.com.

