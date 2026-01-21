Federal Reserve Board Awards Comerica Bank Top Mark in Community Reinvestment Act Review

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank announced today it received the highest overall rating of "Outstanding" in its 2025 Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Performance Evaluation by the Federal Reserve Board (FRB).

The examination consisted of a review of the bank's 2023 and 2024 Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) and CRA small business lending data, as well as community development loans, investments and services between July 1, 2023, and March 31, 2025.

Comerica's most notable achievements during the review period that contributed to its Outstanding CRA rating include:

7,200 mortgage loans totaling $1.8 billion and 11,500 small business loans totaling $2.8 billion inside Comerica's assessment areas;

800 community development loans totaling $3.7 billion inside assessment areas (84% of the loans – by count – were purposed for economic development);

1,000 community development donations totaling $10.9 million and investments totaling more than $250 million;

Comerica employees provided 19,000 hours of financial education and small business technical assistance to benefit low- to moderate-income individuals and communities;

Comerica BusinessHQ, a collaborative space established in Dallas in early 2023, was created to function as part of the Southern Dallas small business ecosystem and serve as an epicenter of vetted, credible community partners to present effective and impactful small business incubation and technical assistance. This unique community resource provides no-cost coworking spaces, technical resources and assistance and fellowships. Since its inception, BusinessHQ has served more than 4,387 members.

The Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), enacted in 1977, requires the Federal Reserve and other federal banking regulators to encourage financial institutions to help meet the credit needs of the communities in which they do business, including LMI neighborhoods.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, provides banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Comerica reported total assets of $80.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2025.

SOURCE Comerica Bank