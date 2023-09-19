Federal Signal Corporation Appoints Felix Boeschen as Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations

News provided by

Federal Signal Corporation

19 Sep, 2023, 09:18 ET

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) (the "Company"), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, today announced the appointment of Felix Boeschen as the Company's Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, effective September 28, 2023.

Mr. Boeschen joins the Company from Raymond James, where he served as a Vice President, Equity Research since January 2020, covering companies in the machinery space, with a primary focus on the truck equipment and specialty vehicle industries.

"Felix is a highly talented individual who knows our company and our industry extremely well, and we are delighted that he has agreed to join our executive leadership team," said Jennifer L. Sherman, President and CEO. "With his background, he is uniquely qualified to both drive our strategic priorities and lead our investor relations efforts."

Mr. Boeschen earned a Bachelor of Science in finance and accountancy from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

"From an external viewpoint, Federal Signal's financial and operational performance in recent years has been stellar," said Boeschen.  "I am incredibly energized to join the company and look forward to working with the teams on strategic initiatives that contribute to its next phase of growth."

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: https://www.federalsignal.com.

SOURCE Federal Signal Corporation

