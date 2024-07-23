Federal Signal Corporation Declares Dividend of $0.12 per share

News provided by

Federal Signal Corporation

Jul 23, 2024, 11:11 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on August 30, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2024.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: https://www.federalsignal.com.

SOURCE Federal Signal Corporation

Also from this source

Federal Signal to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 25, 2024

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) (the "Company"), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, will announce second quarter earnings before...

EY Announces Jennifer Sherman of Federal Signal Corporation as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Midwest Award Winner

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Jennifer Sherman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Federal Signal Corporation, was named an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics