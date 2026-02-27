Federal Signal Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend by 7%

Feb 27, 2026

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifteen cents ($0.15) per share on its common stock. This represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 7%, compared to the dividend declared in the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on March 26, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2026.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: https://www.federalsignal.com.

