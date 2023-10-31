Federal Signal to Present at Baird's 2023 Global Industrials Conference

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) (the "Company"), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, announced today that Jennifer L. Sherman, president and chief executive officer, Ian A. Hudson, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Felix M. Boeschen, vice present, corporate strategy and investor relations, will participate in the Baird 2023 Global Industrials Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Conference materials, including the investor presentation, will be available on the day of the conference on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.federalsignal.com.

