Federal Signal to Present at Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Federal Signal Corporation

19 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) (the "Company"), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, announced today that Jennifer L. Sherman, president and chief executive officer, Ian A. Hudson, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Felix M. Boeschen, vice present, corporate strategy and investor relations, will participate in the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Conference materials, including the investor presentation, will be available on the day of the conference on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.federalsignal.com.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: www.federalsignal.com.

