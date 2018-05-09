Federal Student Loans Help With More Than Just Traditional Colleges, Like Trade Schools, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When thinking about student loans, many people imagine the typical associate's, bachelor's, or advanced degree route. For a number of students, it's the route they first try, as well. But for some, depending on what occupation they want down the road, trade schools can provide the education for the skills that are relevant to the field of work they are looking to join. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company, encourages students to take the educational path that will be right for them.

monkeybusinessimages/Bigstock.com

"Growing up, people are often told that they'll need further education after high school to compete in the real world," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "How they get that done, though, is up to them. Not every route is for every person, especially as they get older."

Trade school itself is not the most common route nowadays, but it is still a necessity for industries like automotive, electrical, or even the recently growing commercial diving field, and student loans can still be applied to the schools, or to any scholastic accredited house of education.

While trade schools can often be cheaper than the average college, trade schools still come with a price tag of their own that can be difficult for young adults just starting out to cover by themselves, or even for full-fledged adults seeking a new skill to better themselves. That is where student loans would come in, to ease their financial burden so that the students can focus wholly on their education.

However, even with a trade school education, recently graduated students may not be able to immediately begin paying off their student loans. Any number of things can factor into that, such as personal or familial issues or even the inability to get a job in the field they just trained for — specific, qualified training still does not guarantee them a job in their desired occupation. All of these can make the student loans that once were a helping turn into a hindrance.

"Student loans can help bridge the economic gap many people face when they start thinking about attending higher education. It's a shame when those same loans deter individuals from really putting their best foot forward in life," said Knickerbocker.

Ameritech Financial is a document preparation service company that assists student loan borrowers, whether or not they actually complete their courses, in applying for student loan relief programs. Whether the borrower went to a junior college, state school, private school, or even a trade school, federal income-driven repayment plans can be a solution for many students to ease their burden and allow them to continue on with their lives.

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

federal-student-loans-help-with.jpg

Federal Student Loans Help With More Than Just Traditional Colleges, Like Trade Schools, Says Ameritech Financial

monkeybusinessimages/Bigstock.com

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-student-loans-help-with-more-than-just-traditional-colleges-like-trade-schools-says-ameritech-financial-300645630.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial

Related Links

https://ameritechfinancial.com

