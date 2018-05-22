Federal Tax Law Changes Coming to CFP® Certification Exam

"Given the breadth of changes under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, we believe it is important for the public to have candidates for CFP® certification tested on the new law as quickly as possible," said John Loper, CFP®, CFP Board's Managing Director for Professional Practice. "We know that taxes are an important part of developing a financial plan. Equipping future CFP® professionals with the latest information will help them serve their clients."

By having the new tax laws be part of the exam administered November 6-13, 2018, CFP Board's education partners will have ample time to integrate the new laws in their coursework, and it gives exam candidates adequate time to prepare. AICPA will introduce the new tax laws into its Uniform CPA Examination, with testing beginning in January 2019.

The July 2018 exam will be the last that tests the 2017 tax law and the tax tables for the July exam can be found here. To qualify to sit for the exam, a candidate for certification must have successfully completed a course of study from a CFP Board Registered Program. The education verification deadline ends on June 12, 2018.

The next CFP® exam testing window is July 10-17, 2018, and registration for the exam ends on June 26, 2018. The cost to take the exam is $695 through the education verification deadline of June 12th, and $795 after. Learn more and register at www.CFP.net/exam.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

The mission of Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is to benefit the public by granting the CFP® certification and upholding it as the recognized standard of excellence for competent and ethical personal financial planning. The Board of Directors, in furthering CFP Board's mission, acts on behalf of the public, CFP® professionals and other stakeholders. CFP Board owns the certification marks CFP®, Certified Financial Planner™, CFP® (with plaque design) and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. CFP Board currently authorizes more than 80,000 individuals to use these marks in the U.S. For more information about CFP Board, visit www.CFP.net.

