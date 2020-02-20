Federal Trade Commission Awards 1901 Group a Task Order to Provide Application Modernization of Business Systems

1901 Group is one of four companies awarded BPA's to provide IT Support Services to FTC. The company will provide FTC with level architecture design, application development, security engineering, and subject matter expertise to modernize FTC business applications. Activities include platform development and configuration, application redesign and implementation, application cutover, and ongoing operation and maintenance for the platform and modernized application.

"We are honored that FTC has selected 1901 Group to modernize their mission applications. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and experience using FedRAMP authorized SaaS and IaaS to securely transition legacy applications to a hybrid cloud solution," said James Christopher, EVP of Operations and Engineering of 1901 Group. "Our solution will provide FTC with an integrated platform that leverages the FedRAMP clouds of both ServiceNow and Microsoft Azure to deliver a flexible solution to meet FTC needs."

1901 Group's understanding of cloud platforms, such as ServiceNow and Azure, coupled with its experience performing mission application modernization, will provide FTC with a path to obtain a single technology stack in a FedRAMP cloud for the development and hosting of all its business applications. This simplifies support and achieves customer requirements in a timely manner, to maintain consistency and costs across the O&M cycle and to centralize security efforts around a single platform.

About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group is a leading provider of innovative IT services and solutions in the public and private sector. We improved service delivery by leveraging our FedRAMP authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) to provide 24x7 support of end-users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission-critical systems. Our capabilities include cloud, cyber security, and enterprise-scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.

