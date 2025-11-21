Federal Transit Administration Awards Cumberland Community Improvement District and Cobb County, Georgia $6.6M to Launch Autonomous Shuttle Network

The investment will expand clean, connected, and accessible mobility through the Cumberland Autonomous Mobility Network across Georgia's economic core

CUMBERLAND, Ga., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cumberland Community Improvement District (CID) and Cobb County, Georgia, will be a recipient of a $6.6 million grant through the Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) Low or No Emission Vehicle Program (Low-No) to launch a new autonomous shuttle network – the Cumberland Autonomous Mobility (CAM) Network – a breakthrough initiative that will connect people, jobs, and destinations across Metro Atlanta's Cumberland district. This award distinguishes Cumberland as the first and only autonomous vehicle project in the country to receive the Low-No grant award.

The CAM Network will leverage American technology to deploy a fleet of eight ADA-accessible autonomous shuttles, establishing a connected public transit system that will enhance first- and last-mile access, improve quality of life, and redefine mobility within one of the Southeast's most dynamic business and entertainment communities. The project positions Georgia as a leader in integrating autonomous transit technology into a regional transportation system. The CAM Network will be part of the CobbLinc public transit system operated by Cobb County and is expected to launch in 2027.

"This investment announced today from the Federal Transit Administration marks one of the greatest chapters in our history, making a major component of the Cumberland Sweep a reality," said Kim Menefee, executive director of the Cumberland CID. "Soon, people will have a new, innovative way to move around the community using some of the most advanced mobility technology in the world. I am proud of how the Cumberland CID and our partners continue to innovate, leading the way for shared autonomous mobility."

"Today's announcement represents the power of strong partnerships," said Russell R. McMurry, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation. "By working together at the local, state, and federal levels, we're advancing a project that supports Georgia's broader vision for a safer, more connected, and more innovative mobility network. The Cumberland initiative shows how new technologies can enhance mobility and improve the daily travel experience for communities across our state."

The CAM Network will connect major destinations in Cumberland including Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta – home of the Atlanta Braves – as well as the Cobb Convention Center - Atlanta, the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Cumberland Mall, and the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, creating seamless first- and last-mile links between the district's workplaces, residential centers, and cultural attractions.

The Cumberland CID and Cobb County will partner with Beep, Inc., a U.S.-based autonomous mobility solutions company, to operate the network and integrate it with CobbLinc, the county's existing public transit system. As the technology and operations partner, Beep brings significant experience and capabilities to support the safe and successful launch of this service.

Beep has proven experience in deploying shared autonomous mobility solutions across the country, including in the Cumberland district. Beep's fully integrated solutions prioritize safety, efficiency, and flexibility. Beep's AI-enabled AutonomOS™ platform is designed to optimize autonomous mobility services with "human-in-the-loop" oversight of autonomous mobility networks, which is essential to ensure safe, reliable operations and to optimize a high-quality passenger experience. The technology offers:

A unified view of service performance, fleet health, and on-road operations

In-cabin monitoring enabling rapid response by remote supervisors in the event of a passenger safety or roadway issue

Real-time orchestration to maximize service efficiency through the optimization engine.

"We are honored to partner with Cobb County, the Cumberland CID, and GDOT to deploy this groundbreaking program," said Kevin Reid, CEO and chairman of Beep, Inc. "The CAM Network represents the next evolution of mobility: safe, connected, and scalable. Together, we're demonstrating how autonomous transportation can seamlessly enhance the way people live, work, and move throughout their communities."

The Cumberland Autonomous Mobility Network is part of a long-term vision dubbed the Cumberland Sweep – a 3-mile plus multimodal path designed to improve connectivity for pedestrians, cyclists, and transit riders through the district. By linking major commercial, residential, and recreational areas, the Sweep and the new shuttle service will reduce congestion and create safer, more accessible streets for all users.

The project builds on the success of the Cumberland Hopper, an autonomous shuttle pilot launched in 2023 that provided valuable data and community engagement around autonomous transit. With the addition of this new federal investment, Cumberland and Cobb County will now scale that success into a fully integrated, operational autonomous mobility network – one of the most comprehensive in the Southeast.

"I'm proud to have helped secure this funding for Cobb County so they can continue to be on the cutting edge of transportation innovation," said U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. "Georgia voters are the reason we were able to pass legislation that made this funding possible, and this federal investment reflects my commitment to improving Georgians' connection to their communities."

"I am thrilled that Cumberland CID and Cobb County were successful in winning this Federal Transit Administration grant through our bipartisan infrastructure law," said U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-GA. "I thank Cobb Chairwoman Cupid, GDOT Commissioner McMurry, Cumberland CID Executive Director Menefee, and local business and community leaders for their help delivering this victory for Cobb."

"Completing the Cumberland Sweep will be a major success, providing safe and reliable transportation while reinvigorating American industry with shuttles made in the U.S.," said U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-GA11. "Relieving the ever-growing congestion in this area is a worthy goal, as we must continue improving safety and quality of life for Georgians and all who visit to shop, work, or play here."

"This grant award is a win for the Cumberland Community Improvement District and for all who live, work, and play in this part of Georgia's Sixth District," said U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-GA6. "Funding awards like this are a reaffirmation that our region remains on the cutting edge of innovative transit solutions and collaborative partnerships that connect people with the places they love. I was proud to lend my support to this grant application and advocate for its approval to the Department of Transportation, because I recognize the importance of federal investments in local projects. Congratulations to the Cumberland CID and One Cumberland!"

"Cumberland CID and Cobb County continue to lead the way in strengthening safety and economic growth in our region," said U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA7). "This $6.6 million federal investment in the SWEEP project is a major win for residents and businesses, and I'm proud my office could support the effort. These are the kinds of projects that deliver real results, reducing congestion, improving infrastructure, and keeping our communities moving forward."

Since its formation in 1988 as Georgia's first Community Improvement District, the Cumberland CID has invested more than $180 million in infrastructure and transportation improvements. The district now supports more than 88,000 jobs, 3,700 businesses, and 10 million annual visitors, serving as a national model for how business and government partnerships can drive sustainable growth.

About Cumberland CID

The Cumberland Community Improvement District (CID), Georgia's first CID, is one of the nation's premier models of public-private collaboration. More than 190 Commercial property owners pay additional property taxes, and the CID leverages these funds to advance key projects for increased access, better connectivity, and a more vibrant character throughout the Cumberland area. Each year, the CID creates more value for the community by initiating and leading enhancements to make Cumberland a more attractive place to operate a business, to work, and to live. Today, Cumberland has a $26.6 billion annual impact on Georgia's economy. Cumberland is home to leading companies including The Home Depot, Papa Johns, TKE, Comcast, Genuine Parts Company, and more. To learn more about the Cumberland CID, the Cumberland Sweep, and the Cumberland Hopper autonomous shuttle pilot program, please visit cumberlandcid.org.

About One Cumberland

One Cumberland is committed to ensuring Cumberland's national parkland receives sustainable investment, care, and recognition. Established in 2022 by the Cumberland CID, the nonprofit aims to create a greater sense of ownership, affiliation, and connectivity between Cumberland and the community. One Cumberland's mission is to protect and conserve the natural resources of Cumberland and establish the district as a vibrant, diverse community through the enrichment of cultural amenities, quality of life, improved access, and environmental stewardship. For more information visit onecumberland.org

