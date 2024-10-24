Federal/State Collaboration to Open New Chapter in Economic Development for Rural Virginia

COLONIAL BEACH, Va., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Virginia State Director Perry Hickman traveled to Colonial Beach today to announce the next phase of a long-term partnership project that will create more and better market opportunities for up to 10 small communities across the commonwealth.

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is receiving a $500,000 award through the Rural Community Development Initiative Grant Program (RCDI) to continue funding its Mobilizing Main Street (MMS) accelerator program, which works through qualified nonprofits and local governments to strengthen local economies.

The team leveraged a 2018 RCDI grant to develop the two-year virtual and in-person training course based on the Main Street Approach™ implemented in more than 1,500 communities nationwide. DHCD's Virginia Main Street Program is currently working with the first cohort of 10 participants slated to complete the program in December 2024, and this latest project will enable the team to build local and organizational capacity in the Central, Southside, Valley, and Southwest regions of the state.

"This is a partnership that has stood the test of the time," said Hickman. "DHCD received the first of five RCDIs in 2000 and has continued leveraging those funds to empower small communities to accomplish big things. Virginia Main Street has a long track record of delivering technical and financial assistance to support these types of activities and we look forward to seeing them write the next chapter in an ongoing success story."

"The Virginia Main Street Program has been transforming communities for 40 years, and it continues to be critical to economic development, small business growth, and job creation across the commonwealth," said DHCD Director Bryan Horn. "This next phase of our partnership will enable us to offer targeted assistance to small and rural communities across Virginia, supporting small businesses and strengthening local economies."

RCDI grants are awarded to support housing, community facilities and community and economic development projects in rural areas. Cities or towns with populations less than 50,000 inhabitants and urban areas that aren't contiguous to communities with large populations are eligible for this program. Awards can range from $50,000 to $500,000 with a matching fund requirement.

Financial assistance offered through RCDI can be used for activities like market studies, strategic plans, master plans, façade improvements, and public placemaking projects like pocket parks. Downtown Colonial Beach was part of the 2019-2020 cohort and evolved from a fledgling nonprofit with a focus on promotion to a well-rounded economic development partner. The group's first milestone project involved the design and installation of a comprehensive wayfinding system to bring more visitors to the town.

