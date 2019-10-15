Federated Co-operatives Limited Goes Live on Mi9 Unified Commerce Suite

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mi9 Retail, the leading provider of omni-channel retail solutions, is pleased to announce that Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) has gone live on the Mi9 Retail unified commerce platform for merchandise management, business intelligence, and point of sale.

Since its inception in 1944, FCL has grown to become the largest co-operative in Canada with more than 170 independent retail co-operative associations that develop sustainable communities together.

On behalf of its Home and Building Solutions (HABS) business, FCL was looking for a new unified retail platform to modernize its IT infrastructure, support its growth objectives, and streamline processes. The Mi9 merchandise management system enables FCL to plan inventory holistically across all member associations while improving collaboration among team members. The solution ensures inventory is managed properly throughout its entire lifecycle and provides the ability to control stock turn and prevent over-ordering in season.

The Mi9 platform will standardize FCL's in-store inventory processes and support co-op management around customers, contractor pricing, authorized signers, and returns, all with estimate/quote enhancements. As a result, independent retail co-operative members will benefit from improved product assortment planning. The first store successfully went live on July 29th and the remaining stores will be live on the new system in 2020.

"With the Mi9 solution, we found a platform to modernize the systems of our HABS members to drive growth and streamline their processes," says Walter Roth, Director, Retail Solutions at FCL. "With a number of the member associations having different processes, we wanted them all to have the ability to order, stock, and sell different merchandise in a more efficient manner across all locations."

"The key nuance of implementing retail systems at a Co-op business is that members are individual owners of the business," said Neil Moses, CEO of Mi9 Retail. "This requires a great deal of system flexibility to provide the right amount of decentralization in order to empower association owners to run their individual businesses. I'm pleased that Mi9 could provide the solution FCL needs, all while streamlining processes and integrating data to support future growth."

About FCL

Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL), based in Saskatoon, is the 54th largest company in Canada and the largest non-financial co-operative in Canada. FCL is a unique multi-billion dollar wholesaling, manufacturing, marketing and administrative co-operative owned by more than 170 autonomous retail co-operatives across Western Canada. Together FCL and those local retail co-operatives form the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS). The CRS serves our members and communities with products and services that help build, feed and fuel individuals and communities from Vancouver Island to northwestern Ontario. Our total workforce of 25,000 employees serve 1.9 million active individual members and many more non-member customers at 1,500 retail locations in more than 580 communities. We are a different kind of business – we are locally invested, community-minded and offer lifetime membership benefits including patronage refunds, quality products, quality service and fair prices. More information is available at www.fcl.crs.

About Mi9 Retail

Mi9 Retail is the fastest growing provider of enterprise software for retailers, wholesalers, and brands. Mi9 enables the world's leading retailers to automate and optimize their entire Plan-to-Sell™ process, from planning to executing, influencing, and selling merchandise in-store, online, and on any device. Mi9 corporate retail systems facilitate better planning, master data management, allocation, and replenishment, and Mi9 customer engagement and point-of-purchase systems boost revenue across digital and brick-and-mortar channels. Our solutions are connected via a common analytics framework that serves as the foundation of the system and speeds time to insight with role-based dashboards, KPIs and governed self-service data discovery. Mi9 Retail is committed to helping retailers on their path to success, so they can maximize revenue and customer engagement while minimizing costs. Visit www.mi9retail.com to learn more.

