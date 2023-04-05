Federated Hermes, Inc. announces first quarter 2023 earnings and conference call dates

Annual Shareholder Meeting will be by teleconference Thursday, April 27, 2023

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, will report financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, April 27, 2023. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, April 28, 2023. President and Chief Executive Officer J. Christopher Donahue and Chief Financial Officer Thomas R. Donahue will host the call.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call should dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) or visit FederatedInvestors.com for real-time Internet access. To listen online, go to the About section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on April 28, 2023. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter the access code 48120. The online replay will be available via FederatedInvestors.com for one year.

Federated Hermes' Annual Shareholder Meeting will take place by teleconference at 4 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Shareholders interested in joining the annual meeting should do so by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international).

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $668.9 billion in assets under management, as of Dec. 31, 2022.

