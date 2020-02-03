Federated Hermes, Inc. Introduces New Brand Identity

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. and Hermes Investment Management have combined their names to become Federated Hermes, Inc., a $576 billion global asset manager. Federated Hermes is unveiling an updated corporate identity, focused on a commitment to responsible investing to achieve financial outperformance.

The new name reflects the combining of two leading active management firms. Federated Hermes offers world-class active investment management and engagement services across a wide range of asset classes for investors around the world. The combined identity was achieved by Federated Investors, Inc. changing its corporate name. The company also has changed its New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ticker symbol from FII to FHI, with the firm's common stock trading under the FHI ticker symbol for the first time today.

"More than a new name or ticker symbol, our company brings together the best of both Federated and Hermes," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer of Federated Hermes, Inc. "We now have all the components together to take advantage of opportunities across the globe while enhancing two successful business cultures. And our new corporate identity is a tangible expression of our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term."

The company offers financial intermediaries and institutions strategies that include regional and global high-active-share equities, fixed income, liquidity, real estate, infrastructure, private equity and private debt. Beyond investment management, Federated Hermes provides stewardship services through EOS at Federated Hermes, including engagement with equity and bond issuers, proxy voting and policy advocacy.

"By investing responsibly, we aim to help people retire better, strive for better risk-adjusted returns and, where possible, contribute to positive outcomes in the wider world," said Saker Nusseibeh, chief executive officer of Hermes Fund Managers Limited.

A new company logo combines the names of two firms with long-established reputations for business integrity, along with a symbol—a beacon—that serves as a visual shorthand for the new brand. The symbol reflects the positive actions of one individual or the effects of one idea radiating out to influence many. The logo anchors the Federated Hermes visual identity, and its colors and shapes will be reflected throughout the FederatedHermes.com website and marketing materials.

In 2018, Federated Investors, Inc. acquired a controlling interest in Hermes Fund Managers Limited. Since then, Federated has launched five mutual funds for U.S. investors modeled after Hermes products, has integrated Hermes' ESG factors into the liquidity fund investment decision process, and is in the process of incorporating the same into Federated equity and fixed-income strategies. Federated also has launched a Responsible Investing Office and become a client of EOS, a leading stewardship and engagement business that has board- and executive-level engagement as its hallmark.

In celebration of the company's transformation, Donahue will ring The Opening Bell at 9:30 a.m. Eastern today at the NYSE. Nusseibeh and several representatives of Federated Hermes will join Donahue at the event. For more information on the rebranding and other company insights, visit FederatedHermes.com.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $575.9 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2019. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 135 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

