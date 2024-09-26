Federated Hermes, Inc. launches MDT Mid Cap Growth Collective Investment Fund

Newest MDT product aims to meet growing demand for retirement products

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investment management, today announced the launch of the Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Collective Investment Fund, a strategy for qualified retirement plan investors. The fund pursues capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of US mid-cap growth companies.

The Federated Hermes MDT stock-selection process utilizes cutting-edge research, technology and daily data from multiple market cycles—conferring the advantages of discipline, testability and repeatability. Through a bottom-up, systematic approach, it seeks to remove subjective and emotional influences from the stock-selection process.

The fund is trusteed by Great Gray Trust Company, LLC (Great Gray), a leading provider of collective investment trusts (CITs) to the retirement plan market. Through the new CIT, Great Gray will offer retirement plan investors Federated Hermes MDT's experience in seeking alpha from multiple sources—differentiating the fund from many other growth strategies.

"Our MDT strategies have seen continued interest in the retirement market, and we are pleased to offer another vehicle in which clients can access our investment team's capabilities," said Paul Uhlman, President of Federated Securities Corp. "The new mid-cap growth CIT builds upon our relationship with Great Gray and is another step in growing Federated Hermes' global investment platform capabilities and bringing our diverse range of investment solutions to institutional investors."

The fund is managed by a veteran portfolio management team: Daniel Mahr, CFA, who serves as Head of the MDT Group and has 22 years of experience; Damien Zhang, CFA, who is Head of MDT Research and has 15 years of experience; Frederick Konopka, CFA, who is Portfolio and Trading Manager and has 27 years of experience; and John Paul Lewicke, who serves as Research Manager and has 17 years of experience. The investment team behind the collective investment fund also manages more than $10 billion in several Federated Hermes MDT mutual funds, ETFs, institutional separate accounts and separately managed accounts (SMAs).

The new fund is Federated Hermes' first equity CIT, complementing four fixed-income CITs with Great Gray: Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Collective Investment Fund, Federated Hermes High Yield Bond Collective Investment Fund, Federated Hermes Prime Cash Collective Investment Fund and Federated Hermes Unconstrained Credit Collective Investment Fund. Since 1986, Federated Hermes also has offered a stable value CIT—the Federated Hermes Capital Preservation Fund—which is trusteed by Federated Investors Trust Company.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $782.7 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2024. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.